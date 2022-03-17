'The Kashmir Files' Actor Darshan Kumaar Reacts To Movie Being Called A 'propaganda' Film

Amid the veterans of the film industry, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi earning praises for their act in The Kashmir Files, another actor has also stood out.

Darshan Kumaar plays a pivotal role in the movie, in the role of the grandson of Anupam Kher's character Pushkar Nath Pandit. The story is portrayed through the experiences that his character Krishna Pandit goes through, and the changes in his point of view, after his journey to Kashmir, learning of truths about his family and his return to Delhi.

The film has been shattering records at the box office, but it has also been embroiled in numerous controversies. Among them has been of the movie being termed as a 'propaganda' film.

Darshan shared his views on the allegation by highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave Kashmir. He added that he was deeply impacted by the videos of the first-hand experiences that the people had gone through in 1990.

Darshan Kumaar on The Kashmir Files being termed as a 'propaganda film'

Darshan Kumaar, in an interview with Bollywood Life, was asked about his take over claims that it was a 'propaganda film'. The actor, known for his work in movies like Mary Kom and NH 10, responded that he did not 'understand politics.' He stressed that he was an actor who portrayed the character assigned to him with 'utmost honesty'.

Darshan said that people who were not aware of what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits might have 'different opinions'. He emphasised that he had seen videos of the real victims and their experiences, and that he felt 'ashamed' about himself after viewing them. The 35-year-old said that the experiences left him with 'goosebumps'.

He credited the director Vivek Agnihotri for a 'phenomenal job' in terms of research.

The Kashmir Files creating records at box office

The Kashmir Files witnessed one of the tremendous growths in Indian film history, from less than Rs 4 crore on opening day, to Rs 19 crore over coming in on a weekday, Wednesday. The collections has led to the movie touching almost Rs 80 crore in the span of just six days.