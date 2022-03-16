'The Kashmir Files': AIUDF chief Demands Ban On Film, Says It Will Cause Communal Tensions

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture titled The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town due to its depiction of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that took place in 1990. With a team of National-award winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and more, the director shed light on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place over three decades ago. Joining the hot conversation, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal in Assam demanded a ban over the film.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the film, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said that the Central Government and Government of Assam must ban the film in order to avoid communal tensions. The MP said that he has not seen the film and noted that the situation in present-day India is not the same while demanding a ban on the controversial film. “I haven't watched The Kashmir Files. Central govt, Assam govt should ban it as it'll cause communal tensions,” the Assam MP told the media.

Furthermore, Ajmal mentioned the Nellie massacre of 1983 and said that events like such were never adapted on screen. “Situation not same in present-day India... Many incidents happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie incident in Assam, but no films on them,” the AIUDF chief said. Ajmal’s call to ban the film comes after states like Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand declared the film tax-free.

More on 'The Kashmir files'

While the film is receiving praises for its realistic depiction of the events, it is also courting opposition for allegedly whitewashing the events of 1990. In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate show, director Vivek Agnihotri dished on how he made the film.

He stated, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is. We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

Image: ANI/ INSTAGRAM