Seasoned actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files, which is doing impressive business at the ticket windows. The drama film, which has garnered critical acclaim, has impressed notable names from the Bollywood fraternity as well. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday to laud the movie for its success. While doing so, Kumar also expressed his happiness for audiences who have no begun to storm the theatres to watch the performances from their favourite stars.

The Welcome actor, while re-tweeting one of Anupam Kher's posts, revealed how he has been hearing incredible things about the star's stint in The Kashmir Files. He wrote, "Hearing incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe." Take a look at his tweet below:

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

Notably, Kumar's remarks came just hours after Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood for maintaining a 'pin-drop' silence on the film's success. Lauding the 'exemplary business' of The Kashmir Files, Kangana wrote, "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #TheKashmirFiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary…Investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year". The Queen star also shared the box office business statistics of the movie as she continued to hail the movie for breaking stereotypes with its content. While concluding her post, Kangana opined that the movie has awakened the conscience of Indian audiences.

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was previously set to release theatrically in January. However, owing to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the release date was deferred. The Kashmir Files finally hit the big screens on Friday, March 11.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has minted around Rs 12.5 crore within just two days of its premiere. Moreover, the prediction of its business on Sunday is expected to be equally high.

