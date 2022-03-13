Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of The Kashmir Files. The film portrays the heartwrenching story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. It showcases the pain and struggles, the Kashmiri Pandit community had to go through during the genocide that left them to live as a refugee in their own country. Anupam Kher portrayed an important role in the film to which he connected emotionally. He recently shared a behind-the-scenes video with his fans, who lauded him for his memorable performance.

Anupam Kher played the role of an old man named Pushkar Nath, who had dementia in the film. The actor several times mentioned he was emotionally connected to the character not only because he himself is a Kashmiri Pandit, but because his father's name was Pushkar Nath. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS clip from the film's shoot. The clip saw Anupam Kher, wearing traditional Kashmiri attire with blue colour paint on his face. He had a small basket in his hands. In the caption, he wrote, "Behind the scenes!" The actor's fans lauded him for his iconic acting in the latest film. A fan wrote, "You are unbeatable," while others mentioned how his work brought tears to their eyes.

Anupam Kher urges fans to watch The Kashmir Files

Earlier this week, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to urge his fans to watch The Kashmir Files in theatres. The actor introduced himself at the beginning of the video and revealed he has done 522 films so far. He further revealed he did not act in the movie as The Kashmir Files is not a film with mere dialogues. The actor further talked about the 1990 massacre and mentioned how the entire country was unaware of the situation of Kashmiri Pandits. He added, "Kashmir Files is more than a film," and asked fans to watch it.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Today, I’ve ceased to be a mere actor. I’m the voice and the face of those lakhs of Hindus who endured a genocide in Kashmir. And ‘Kashmir Files’ is my testimony. The truth about how we were murdered, raped, dispossessed, expelled and hidden from the public view, through blatant denials and distortions. Not anymore!"

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher