'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher Shares Mithun Chakraborty's First Look Motion Poster

Upcoming film The Kashmir Files have been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The forthcoming thriller mystery is expected to release on Republic Day next year. Just ahead of the release, actor Anupam Kher who will be seen playing a key role in the film recently treated fans with Mithun Chakraborty’s character in the movie.

On Monday, Anupam Kher had shared his motion poster revealing his first look from the movie. The poster read, ''Article 370 Hatayo, Kashmir bachao'' as Anupam Kher held a pensive look on his face. In the caption, he revealed dedicating the movie to his father Pushkar Nath Ji as he also named his character after him. While captioning the motion poster, he wrote, “''I have dedicated my performance in #TheKashmirFiles to the memory of my father #PushkarNath Ji. I have also named my character in the film #Pushkar. It is more than a film for me.'' He added, ''It is the #TRUTH of millions of #KashmiriPandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30 years. Finally, it will be revealed on 26th Jan 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks. #RightToJustice? #TheKashmirFiles #RepublicDay #हम_देखेंगे।''

Anupam Kher unveiled Mithun Chakraborty’s motion poster from The Kashmir Files

Anupam shared Mithun’s motion poster on Tuesday, which increased the excitement level of the fans as it promises an intense touch to the story of Kashmiri Pandits. The poster showed Mithun’s face with beard and covered with smoke and he will be seen playing the role of retired divisional Commissioner, J&K, Brahma Dutt. “Introducing retired divisional Commissioner, J&K, Brahma Dutt played by one and only #MithunDa! What is a democracy without #RightToJustice? #TheKashmirFiles on 26th January 2022. #RepublicDay #हम_देखेंगे,” Anupam Kher wrote alongside the motion poster.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files, which is based on a true story, will depict the ordeal and genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. Based on their video interviews, the movie will compel the audience to question the system and unveil hard-hitting facts about democracy, religion, and politics through its narrative.

Anupam Kher is set to play a key character of a retired professor of Philosophy, Pushkar Nath Pandit. The film will chronicle his ordeal of fleeing Kashmir from Srinagar with his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons on the night of 19 January 1990.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher/TheKasjirFiles/PTI