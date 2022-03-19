Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest release The Kashmir Files, which hit the theatres on 11 March 2022. The film is a heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide which is remembered as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. The film has become a trending topic of discussion these days with many expressing their views on it.

Anupam Kher is very active when it comes to sharing interesting fun banter videos of her mother Dulari Kher. Recently, the veteran actor took to his social media handle and shared a video featuring his mother Dulari Kher. But this time it was a serious video with Dulari Kher speaking her heart out on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus.

Dulari Kher talks about the ordeals of the Kashmiri Pandits

On Saturday, actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where his mother Dulari opens up on the terrifying situation of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 genocide that created terror, confusion, and sheer panic and sent shockwaves across Kashmir at that time. She also talks about the success of the film where she says that the entire world should know what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits. Dulari also shares a few real-life incidents of what the Kashmiri Pandits had to go through during the tough times.

Sharing the long video of her mother, the Special 26 actor captioned the post as "I wanted to be a little light-hearted while telling Mom about the box office success of #TheKashmirFiles!! But she was in no such mood. She is focused, fearless, hurt, disillusioned and furious! She speaks about the ordeal of the #KashmiriHindus genocide. About women, children suffering and about her younger brother #MotiLalKak. And she takes on the politicians! Dulari is deeply hurt! 🙏💔 #DulariRocks #KashmiriPandits #Genocide".

Here take a look at the video-

As soon as the video came online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "I love her!!! ❤ She's speaking straight from the heart.. 32 years is a very long silence.. We want to "listen"... 🧡" while another wrote, "Yes all is true that shown in #The kashmir files....Hats off to you and whole team to make such a masterpiece sir 👏".

More about The Kashmir Files

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the movie boasts of a powerhouse of talent, including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, and many others. The film has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and has managed to mint good numbers at the box office.

Image: Instagram@anupampkher