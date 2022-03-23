'The Kashmir Files': Auto Driver Refuses To Charge Commuters He Dropped At Theatre; WATCH

The release of The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has witnessed numerous events that have not been witnessed often. Right from many monks, Army and police officials going to the theatres to watch the film, politicians backing the film in big numbers and some even hosting free shows, viewers getting emotional and some raising slogans, to the outstanding jump in the number of screens and collections, the movie has rightly been a talking point in the past few days.

Another similar gesture was displayed by an auto-driver recently. The man refused to charge money for those going to watch The Kashmir Files.

Auto-driver refuses to accept money for audiences watching The Kashmir Files

In a video, a woman was trying to give money to an auto-driver after alighting from his vehicle. He said, "Nahi Chahiye", (I don't want it), but the woman says, "But I will give you."

Another woman, who was recording the video, then told him, "Bhaiyaa, we have come to see Kashmir Files, so please take the money."

He replied, "That's the reason, I am letting it go. I won't take money." "The world is doing all such acts and people should watch it. Every Hindu should watch the movie," he said.

The woman then asked, "So will you do charity for them?" He replied, "Yes." When the woman then asked him, "Will you not take money from anyone?" He replied, "Whoever was coming to watch the film, this is my service to them"

The woman then said, "You are doing such good work."

The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri shared the video and used the words 'India', 'immense respect' and 'gratitude' over the gesture.

भारत।

मानवता।

शत शत नमन।

कृतज्ञ। pic.twitter.com/ciQ790UCRP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 22, 2022

The Kashmir Files box office

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has created a storm at the box office. The film, which had taken a collection of jus Rs 3.55 crore on day 1, went up to one-day collection of Rs 26 crore by Day 10 at the the ticket windows. On the weekdays, the movie earned Rs Rs 12.40 core on Monday and Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday.

#TheKashmirFiles continues to stand tall, runs triumphantly on weekdays... Trending strongly on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Thu; Day 14]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 190.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DOAj86pmw8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2022

As a result, the total collections of the movie stood at Rs 190 crore. It was all set to cross the Rs 200 crore, and also emerge as the highest-grossing film of the COVID-19 pandemic era.