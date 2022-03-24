'The Kashmir Files' Becomes 1st Film Screened For BSE Employees Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, The Kashmir Files has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The film has broken several records at the box office and is having a spectacular run in theatres. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has also screened the film for its members and employees after office hours and shared glimpses of it on social media.

BSE screens The Kashmir Files

BSE took to social media on Thursday and shared a few images from the screening of The Kashmir Files that it organised on March 23, 2022, for its members and employees. The film screening became the first of the year and took place at the BSE Hall. The tweet mentioned that screenings of films for employees are common at the BSE Hall, but came to a halt for two years owing to the pandemic. It read, "@BSEIndia does movie screenings based on availability of movie prints for its members & employees at its iconic BSE Hall. Due to Covid pandemic the same was stopped for last 2 years. This year’s first movie screening was done today for the film Kashmir Files after office hours."

@BSEIndia does movie screenings based on availability of movie prints for its members & employees at its iconic BSE Hall. Due to Covid pandemic the same was stopped for last 2 years. This year’s first movie screening was done today for the film Kashmir Files after office hours. pic.twitter.com/zalsemq8PG — BSE India (@BSEIndia) March 23, 2022

The Kashmir Files box office collection

The Anupam Kher-starrer took the box office by storm when it hit the big screens. Apart from being hailed by the audience and critics alike, the film also continues to soar at the box office on its 13th day on the big screen. The film entered the Rs 200-crore club on March 24 and surpassed Sooryavanshi to become the highest-grossing film in the COVID era. With a total of Rs 200.13-crore as for Thursday, fans can't wait to see what the future holds for the film.

#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2022

Most recently, the Hyderabad police put out a tweet about warning citizens to be careful of links with 'The Kashmir Files free show' doing the rounds. They warned that clicking on such links may put them at risk of having their devices bugged of their personal information being leaked. Vivek Agnihotri also shared the post on social media to warn the audience.

Image: Twitter/@BSEIndia