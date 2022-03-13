'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection, Day 2: Movie On Its Way To Become A Massive Hit

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files is surely reaching new heights. The film, which was released on March 11, 2022, follows the heartwrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victims of the 1990 genocide, one of the most tragic events in the history of India. The film showcased how Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes and live as refugees in their own country.

Soon after the film's release, its painful, heartwrenching and realistic story created a massive buzz among the audience. The social media sites are still seeing the film's trend line going up. While the film is trending across the country, here are the details about its box office collection on its second day.

The Kashmir Files is on its way to becoming a massive hit

The Kashmir Files saw a massive opening day as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected around Rs 3.55 crores on its opening day despite being showcased only on 630+ screens. The film's positive reviews created a more massive buzz among moviegoers as it has now become the first choice of viewers. The film has seemingly overtaken Radhe Shyam (Hindi), The Batman, and Gangubai Kathiawadi as per viewers' first choice. Shows of the film increased after seeing the response from viewers on its opening day. Morning shows are now starting as early as 6:30 pm and there is a surge in advance bookings till its first Sunday.

The Kashmir Files Day 2 box office collection

The Kashmir Files box office collection escalated on its second day. As per Bollymoviereviewz.com, the film garnered around Rs 7 to 7.25 crores on Saturday, March 12. Its total collection so far is estimated to be Rs 10.5 to 10.8 crores. The film's current IMDb rating is 10 on 10.

More about The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film follows the story of The Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. The film rightly showcases the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It stars several National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi. The film also has Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbali, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh