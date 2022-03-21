'The Kashmir Files': Chandigarh Declares Anupam Kher-starrer Tax Free

The humongous response that director Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files has been garnering from all across the country explains the love people have been pouring in for the film. Based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland, the film shows the plight of several families who were left homeless after one dreadful night. Now, after several states have declared the film tax-free, the Chandigarh administration also made a similar announcement.

The Chandigarh administration on Sunday announced that they will not charge UTGST (Union Territory Goods and Services Tax) on the film. The order stated that the tickets sold in the stipulated period will have to bear the words, 'UTGST not collected by the orders of UT Administration'. Theatres have been asked to sell tickets at a reduced price, after deducting the charge of UTGST.

Apart from this, for those who had brought the tickets within the stipulated period, a reimbursement of UTGST was generated from the authorities. Furthermore, theatres and multiplexes in Chandigarh have been told not to charge UTGST from the audience for four months. ANI shared a tweet citing the official orders and how the multiplexes and theatres have been asked to comply with them.

“Chandigarh administration allows reimbursement of UTGST on 'The Kashmir Files' film in cinemas theatres of Chandigarh. Multiplexes & cinema theater operators will not charge UTGST from the people. The orders will be in effect for four months, reads the official order (sic)”, the tweet read.

'The Kashmir Files' at the box office

Soon after its release on March 11, the film was declared tax-free in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujarat to name a few. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar in key roles

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, as per a report on Box Office India, earned around Rs 27-28 crore on Sunday, as per the early estimates. The film shot off tremendously after collecting Rs 18-19 crore throughout the last week, first by recording its highest single-day figure of Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday, and then bettering that on Sunday. The second-weekend collections are likely to be around the Rs 72-73 crore range. The collections were only behind Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned around Rs 85 crore in its second weekend, and Dangal, which minted around Rs 74 crore. The total collections of the movie thus stand in the Rs 168-170 crore range.

