The Kashmir Files: Chinmay Mandlekar Recalls Shooting A Scene Involving Anti-India Slogans

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Arnab Debates, actor Chinmay Mandlekar spoke about the challenges they faced while shooting The Kashmir Files. The film, based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley by Islamic extremists, is set in 1990 during the Kashmir insurgency.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the movie boasts of a powerhouse of talent, including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, and many others.

Chinmay Mandlekar sheds light on challenges faced while shooting 'The Kashmir Files'

Opening up about what actually happened during the shooting of a scene that involved raising anti-India slogans, he said, "We were shooting in one of the centre chowks of Mussorie and it was a very tensed shoot because for the preparations the set was made where 'Indians go back' and much more like that was written. So, already people were guessing, 'what is going to happen there?' which lead to a traffic jam as there were a lot of people."

'People gathered which led to tensions': Chinmay

Chinmay continued, "When I started speaking my dialogue by getting on the jeep, people started realizing what was happening there." He added, "Two-three people from the crowd started saying that this is not done, this could not happen after which we tried to make them understand that this is a part of the film and we are not tarnishing the image of India in the film but we are trying to show the people of India the truth."

Mandlekar added, "To make them believe, I had to convince them by telling them that I was the one who played the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which is a Marathi film, so I showed them the poster."

Stating that soon after he explained to the people about the film, they understood the situation. He asserted, "There was a kind of mutual understanding, after every take, we will altogether shout 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jo Bole So Nihaal', Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaaj' and then the shoot happened without any disturbance."

