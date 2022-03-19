'The Kashmir Files': Chinmay Mandlekar Talks About His Challenging Role Of Bitta Karate

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial film The Kashmir Files recently made history at the box office with its 8th-day collection by breaking the record of big-budgeted films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Comprising a cast of National award-winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more, the film sheds light on the horrifying event of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus that was lost in the pages of history for over 30 decades. The film has had a historic climb at the box office as it entered the Rs 100 crore club within the first week of its release.

Anupam Kher played the lead role of Pushkar Nath Pandit while Mithun Chakraborty was seen as IAS Brahma Dutt, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon and Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik Bitta. In a bid to attract more audience at the ticket window, the movie was made tax-free across states like Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and more.

One of the most challenging roles in the film is said to be of Bitta Karate, played by Chinmay Mandlekar. For the unversed, Bitta Karate whose real name is Farooq Ahmed Dar was accused of killing multiple Kashmiri Pandits during their 1990 exodus which he later admitted to doing. Talking about playing the role, Mandlekar opened up about approaching the disturbing role.

The Kashmir Files: Chinmay Mandlekar on playing Bitta Karate

In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the 43-year-old actor talked about the 'overwhelming' response he got over his role and said, ''When I watched the entire research material and footage for the first time, I was shaken to the core that there is a person in the world who says that 'I can kill my mother, I can kill my brother in cold blood'. Doing such a role is really not easy and the kind of scenes that have been scripted in the film and knowing that it had actually happened. (sic)''

#BollywoodWakeUp | @C_Mandlekar, actor who played the role of Bitta Karate in The Kashmir Files, speaks about the character he played and the thought that went behind his performance. Tune-in here to watch - https://t.co/5Zz6zJAicY pic.twitter.com/Q6UIQtnvoa — Republic (@republic) March 19, 2022

He further added, ''And now the kind of response that I am getting from throughout the country. Yes people are hating me but I know they are not hating me, they are not hating Chinmay Mandlekar. They are hating the demon that was within our society which has caused so much damage.''

