'The Kashmir Files' Collection: Anupam Kher Starrer Mints Rs 207 Cr, To Compete With 'RRR'

With new competitions emerging, Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files seems to be steady at the box office. The film that has been based on the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus, has created a new history by becoming the first film to surpass 200 crores after the pandemic. The business also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

The film that was released on March 11 in theatres, has raked in a total of Rs 207.33 crores in two weeks. The film that has stirred positive reactions and criticism at the same time for the storyline from all across the globe, garnered Rs 3.55 crores on the first day.

The Kashmir Files box office collection

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated the business of the film on Twitter and mentioned that in week two, the film crossed the 200 crore mark after it raked Rs 19.15 cr on Friday, Rs 24.80 cr on Saturday, Rs 26.20 cr on Sunday, Rs 12.40 cr on Monday, Rs 10.25 cr on Tuesday, Rs 10.03 cr on Wednesday, Rs 7.20 cr on Thursday. Total: ₹ 207.33 crore businesses in India.

With the release of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), the footfall of the film might get divided. Amid much fanfare and craze for the film, it will be slightly difficult to predict the future business of The Kashmir Files as fans have been flocking to the theatres to watch RRR. Since morning, there have been fans waiting in a long queue to watch their favourite stars on screen after a long gap. With smashing reviews coming in for RRR, it is believed that the film is set to crash the records while minting great business on the first day.

While The Kashmir Files is based on a true story revolving around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 that led to them fleeing from their own homeland. On the other hand, the story of Rajamouli’s film revolves around two revolutionaries Bheem and Ram. Bheem is a member of the Gond community, whose little sister is taken away by the Britishers as a slave. On his quest to rescue his sister, Bheem disguises himself as Akhtar (a Muslim) and ends up meeting Ram (Played by Ram Charan), a police officer serving the British regiment. It will be exciting to see how the RRR screening affects the business of other upcoming releases and The Kashmir Files that has been receiving great love from people all across.

Image: Instagram/@VivekAgnihotri/@RRRmovie