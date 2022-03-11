'The Kashmir Files': Court Restrains Makers From Showing Scenes With Sqn Ldr Ravi Khanna

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's directorial film The Kashmir Files had become a potboiler of controversy ever since the makers had dropped the trailer. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi and others in a key role. Just a day ahead of the release, a court in Jammu and Kashmir restrained the makers from showing scenes depicting late IAF Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna in the movie.

The movie was earlier set to release on Republic Day this year but was compelled to postpone it in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 and now it is releasing today, on March 11. The order came soon after Khanna's wife, Nirmal had approached the court seeking removal or amendment of scenes depicting her husband claiming it was contrary to facts.

For the unknown, Ravi Khanna was one of the 4 IAF personnel shot dead in Srinagar on January 25, 1990, allegedly by a group led by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik.

J&K court orders special amendments to The Kashmir Files makers

According to PTI, Additional District Judge Jammu, Deepak Sethi said in his order, “Given the facts as stated in the plaint the defendants are restrained by way of temporary injunction from showing the scenes depicting the acts pertaining to the husband of the plaintiff namely martyr squadron leader Ravi Kanna in the movie The Kashmir Files,” However, he said the order is subject to objections, alterations or modification if any by the other side.

However contrary to this, the court further observed that if no relief is granted to the applicant without serving prior notice of the application on the defendants, the suit of the applicant will become infructuous and hence would be defeated by delay. As said earlier, the film that was pulled into various controversies before its release, recently got a green light from the Bombay High Court for its scheduled release on March 11 following the dismissal of a petition which stated that it was a “propaganda piece that promotes hatred against Muslim community."

(With inputs from PTI)

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/ANI