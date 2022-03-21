'Kashmir Files': Yechury Opposes Film, Claims 'it Is Causing Harm To India's Social Unity'

As the critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files continue to take box office by storm, opposition parties have yet again cried foul over its narrative. Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday has opined that the movie, which depicts the plight and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, is creating a situation that "could cause great harm to the country's social unity and integrity." Apart from the CPI-M, several other opposition factions have alleged that the makers of The Kashmir Files have "manipulated facts."

Yechury further claimed that the CPI-M- was the first to speak out on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and added that party legislators had raised the issue at the time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Moreover, he also claimed that the properties of Kashmiri Pandits were "preserved" by the people of Kashmir.

"The Kashmir Files is trying to create a situation that can cause great harm to the country's social unity and integrity," Sitaram Yechury told journalists on the sidelines of the 23rd CPI(M) Maharashtra State Conference.

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

Released on March 11, The Kashmir Files, helmed by ace director Vivek Agnihotri, continues to do impeccable business across the ticket windows alongside garnering critical acclaim. The movie's plot is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and many more. The film has garnered accolades and Agnihotri has been lauded for the movie which displays the plight of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency. However, several Opposition leaders have cried foul and accused the movie of creating a 'rift' between communities.

With PTI inputs