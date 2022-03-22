'The Kashmir Files' Debate Reaches Rajya Sabha As Opposition Leaders Continue To Cry Foul

As the movie The Kashmir Files is continuing to win hearts across the country, while at the same time sparking controversy among some denialists, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a debate on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial. Earlier, BJP MP Sushil Modi gave a zero-hour notice in the Upper House of Parliament to demand central GST exemption on the film. Ever since its release on 11 March 2022, the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties have engaged in heated political debate.

On Monday, March 21, political leaders like Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao opposed the movie. Yechury alleged that the movie is creating a situation that "could cause great harm to the country's social unity and integrity", whereas KCR opined that there should be films like 'irrigation and economic files'.

On the other hand, to maintain law and order during the screening of The Kashmir Files, Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan's Kota from March 22 to April 21. "Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22, till April 21, in view of maintaining law and order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files'," the Kota District Magistrate said.

However, the Kota district administration later issued a clarification stating that there are no restrictions on the watching or screening of the film and that the restrictions are only applicable for any kind of gatherings or protests.

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in states like Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand. The film focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s caused by Pakistan-backed terrorists and has been a subject of major controversy since its release on March 11.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has garnered accolades and Agnihotri has been lauded for the movie. However, several opposition leaders have cried foul and accused the movie of creating a 'rift' between communities. In the latest update, the box office collection of the film has surpassed big-budget projects including Sooryavanshi, 83, and Spider-Man.