'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Alleges 'pressure' On NZ Censor To Ban Movie

The Kashmir Files has gone on to become a storm at the box office, with the movie inching closer to the Rs 100-crore club and impacting audiences enormously. People are going to watch the film in theatres in big numbers and the result has been more and more shows are being added every day. At the same time, many state governments have extended their support to the movie by declaring it tax-free.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come out in support over attempts to 'suppress the truth' of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, being portrayed through the film. There have been leaders like Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly Brijmohan Agrawal, who claimed that Congress was putting pressure on theatre owners in Chhattisgarh to pull down the movie, an allegation denied by the latter. Now, the director of the movie Vivek Agnihotri has alleged that there was 'pressure' on New Zealand censors to ban the movie in the country.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says pressure to get film banned in New Zealand

Vivek alleged that there were 'communal groups' who were trying to put pressure on the New Zealand censors to ban the film in the country. The filmmaker asked his Twitter followers and 'all Indians' to come together with 'utmost humility'and 'oppose the undemocratic tactic by radicals'.

He urged them to support the release of the film about 'humanity and human rights'. He concluded his tweet with the hashtag of freedom of expression.

IMPORTANT & URGENT:

Some communal groups are trying to put pressure on New Zealand Censor to ban #TheKashmirFiles. I request all Indians to be united and oppose this undemocratic tactic by radicals with utmost humility and release this film about HUMANITY and HUMAN RIGHTS. #FOE pic.twitter.com/bXX1TxoXYN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 18, 2022

Vivek also shared a screenshot of a message about someone sharing that they had a 'problem' releasing the film in New Zealand. It added that they had received 'exceptionally good number of sessions', but an 'issue' was being created, after which the matterwas 'escalated to censor board officials in NZ and also the external affairs ministry.'

In the message, it was also written that the censors wished to 're-evaluate' it, after which it would be clear whether the release will take place or not. It was also claimed that there could be protests at the theatres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams pressure to subdue The Kashmir Files

PM Modi at a BJP Parliament Party meet had said, "You might have heart about the film The Kashmir Files. The people who carry the 'freedom of expression' flag have got baffled over the last 5-6 days. And instead of discussing the film as per its art, there is an attempt was made to descredit it, you might have seen."

"Someone takes the courage to bring out the truth, someone who felt it was the truth, tried to portray it on screen, but there is a plan to not understand it nor accept it, and also a plan so that people do not see it. A conspiracy was going on for the past 5-6 days. My concern is not the film, but to bring the truth out in the right way is for the benefit of the nation," the leader added.