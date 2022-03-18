Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who director 'The Kashmir Files' has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India, ANI reported on Friday, citing government sources. The move comes weeks after the director claimed a threat to his life over the release of the film. The added security cover also comes amid political slugfest over the film which highlights the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the Valley in 1989-90.

Since its release on March 11, the Bollywood film has earned a lot of praise for its realistic portrayal of the events but, has also been embroiled in numerous controversies. Among them has been the movie being termed as a 'propaganda' film. Critics have accused director Vivek Agnihotri of hand-picking incidents to suit the narrative of the present government amid fears that the film may incite violence among communities.

Under the Y-category security, Agnihotri will be provided with a security cover of eight officers, which is likely to consist of two commandos besides police personnel.

Several BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh have exempted the film from entertainment tax to encourage more viewership. Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs also organized a screening of the movie in many states.

Moreover, the team of The Kashmir Files also recently met PM Modi and received appreciation for the film. The Prime Minister has openly extended support to the movie by saying that there was a 'conspiracy' against it to suppress the 'truth.'

Controversy surrounding 'The Kashmir Files'

While the film is receiving accolades for its realistic portrayal of the horrific events of the 90s, the Opposition parties have accused it of creating a 'rift' between communities. Responding to critics in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, director Vivek Agnihotri said, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.