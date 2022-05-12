Last Updated:

'The Kashmir Files' Exclusive Concert To Be Held In Mumbai; Vivek Agnihotri Drops BTS Clip

An exclusive concert of 'The Kashmir Files' is slated to happen at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on May 13. Director Vivek Agnihotri has shared details.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
The Kashmir Files

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI/ @KASHMIRFILES


Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has had a trailblazing run at the box office ever since its March 2022 release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The Anupam Kher starrer chronicles the distressing tale of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victims of the 1990 genocide. It also starred  Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. 

The director recently shared that they're holding an exclusive concert of the film, where its leading actors will be narrating interesting stories. The event is slated to take place tomorrow, May 13 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The concert will see musical performances, with the director also sharing BTS glimpses from the rehearsals. 

The Kashmir Files exclusive concert to be held in Mumbai, director shares details

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Vivek Agnihotri shared the poster of the event, which is slated to take place from 6 pm onwards at the Royal Opera House on May 13. Titled "A Musical Evening Of Sounds Of The Kashmir Files", the invitation revealed that the director will be present alongside Pallavi and Darshan Kumar, with a symphonic orchestra performance to also take place. 

READ | Vivek Agnihotri alleges 'international political conspiracy' against The Kashmir Files

In the caption, he mentioned, "For the first time in history a film’s background music became such a rage that we decided to bring an exclusive Concert of #TheKashmirFiles with stories told by main actors of the film in ICONIC Royal Opera House. Open to everyone. 13th May. Register now on @bookmyshow." Take a look. 

READ | Vivek Agnihotri says 'majboori' forced Akshay Kumar to praise 'The Kashmir Files'

In a follow-up tweet, Agnihotri also shared a minute and a half long rehearsal clip where musicians could be seen in the midst of their act. In the caption, he mentioned, "Rehearsal in progress. ‘Sounds of #TheKashmirFiles’ Concert. Tomm. 13th May. At Royal Opera House, Mumbai. Open to all fans, supporters and specially students." 

READ | 'The Kashmir Files' banned in Singapore for 'one-sided portrayal'? Vivek Agnihotri reacts

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI/ @KASHMIRFILES)

READ | Congress reiterates demand to ban 'The Kashmir Files'; blames movie for communal clashes
READ | Vivek Agnihotri hits out at Congress’ opposition of 'The Kashmir Files': 'Immense coverup’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files concert
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND