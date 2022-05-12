'The Kashmir Files' Exclusive Concert To Be Held In Mumbai; Vivek Agnihotri Drops BTS Clip

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has had a trailblazing run at the box office ever since its March 2022 release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. The Anupam Kher starrer chronicles the distressing tale of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victims of the 1990 genocide. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

The director recently shared that they're holding an exclusive concert of the film, where its leading actors will be narrating interesting stories. The event is slated to take place tomorrow, May 13 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The concert will see musical performances, with the director also sharing BTS glimpses from the rehearsals.

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, Vivek Agnihotri shared the poster of the event, which is slated to take place from 6 pm onwards at the Royal Opera House on May 13. Titled "A Musical Evening Of Sounds Of The Kashmir Files", the invitation revealed that the director will be present alongside Pallavi and Darshan Kumar, with a symphonic orchestra performance to also take place.

In the caption, he mentioned, "For the first time in history a film’s background music became such a rage that we decided to bring an exclusive Concert of #TheKashmirFiles with stories told by main actors of the film in ICONIC Royal Opera House. Open to everyone. 13th May. Register now on @bookmyshow." Take a look.

In a follow-up tweet, Agnihotri also shared a minute and a half long rehearsal clip where musicians could be seen in the midst of their act. In the caption, he mentioned, "Rehearsal in progress. ‘Sounds of #TheKashmirFiles’ Concert. Tomm. 13th May. At Royal Opera House, Mumbai. Open to all fans, supporters and specially students."

