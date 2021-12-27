'The Kashmir Files' Filmmakers Unveil The First Look Of Sharda Pandit's Character

Filmmakers of the upcoming film, The Kashmir Files, on Monday, took to their Instagram handle and unveiled the motion poster of the character, Sharda Pandit. The role is played by Bhasha Sumbli. The filmmakers have so far launched the motion posters of pivotal characters essayed by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar. Check out the posters below.

The Kashmir Files' Sharda Pandit motion poster unveiled

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the makers dropped the motion poster of the character Sharda Pandit, featuring Bhasha Sumbli. In the poster, Sumbli's character can be seen donning a dress and she can be seen flashing an intense look. A fresh wound is also visible on her face.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Introducing Sharda Pandit played by Bhasha Sumbli. Justice is going back to Kashmir.

#TheKashmirFiles on 26th January 2022. #RightToJustice #हम_देखेंगे." Many fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several fans also expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. A fan commented, "Thanks for making this movie," while another one wrote, "Watched pre screening of this movie. It is amazing!! Painful but truth!!"

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. The film shows Bhasha Sumbli essaying the role of a wife who has lost her husband in the Kashmir violence. Backed by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is slated for release in theatres on January 26, 2022. Chinmay Mandlekar is also a part of the film.

While sharing the motion poster of Anupam's character, the makers wrote, "What is a democracy without #RightToJustice? #TheKashmirFiles on #RepublicDay 26th January 2022." They introduced Mithun's character by captioning the post, "Introducing Retd. Divisional Commissioner, J&K, Brahma Dutt played by National Award Winner Mithun Chakraborty. “What is Justice?” #TheKashmirFiles on 26th January 2022."

The filmmakers dropped a motion poster featuring Pallavi Joshi and wrote, "Introducing Professor Radhika Menon played by National Award Winner Pallavi Joshi. “Azadi is Justice”." And while introducing Darshan Kumaar's character, they captioned the post, "Introducing President, Student Union, Krishna Pandit played by Darshan Kumaar. “There is no justice”."

Image: Instagram/@thekashmirfiles