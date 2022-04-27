'The Kashmir Files' Gets GST Compensation From Goa After Record-breaking Run At Box Office

The Kashmir Files continues to make headlines even after six weeks since its release in the theatres. The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty starrer witnessed a response rarely seen when it became an all-time blockbuster at the box office. The film became the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 250-crore mark in the pandemic era, and was only eclipsed by the big-budget South films RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

While the storyline and the hard-hitting visuals around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits was the major factor to draw the audiences, the film's success was also aided by support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other ministers and politicians. Several states declaring it tax-free could have been another factor that made audiences visit the theatres in big numbers.

One of the states to provide this relief was Goa. Now, in the latest development, the state government has granted the movie Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation as well. The decision of the state government was prompted by the impact it created on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who felt films like these should be watched by the youngsters.

Goa grants GST compensation to The Kashmir Files

The GST compensation for the film was granted by the Goa cabinet on Wednesday. CM Sawant, after chairing a meeting, announced the post-facto approval for GST compensation for the movie. Previously, at the time of the release of the movie, the film had been declared tax-free in the state on March 14.

The leader had watched the film with his wife and BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade and believed that the youngster should learn about the history of events in the '90s through such films.

Director Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to the development. He conveyed his gratitude to CM Sawant and termed it as a 'kind gesture.'

The Kashmir Files to hit OTT platform

Meanwhile, after enthralling audiences in the cinemas, The Kashmir Files was finally heading into the world of Over-The-Top entertainment. The movie will be released on Zee5 on May 13. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.