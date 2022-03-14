Anupam Kher starrer 'The Kashmir Files' has shed light on the heinous exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 90s. The film has been doing exceptional business at the box office and the film's intriguing storyline has attracted Indian masses to the theatres in large numbers.

Amid this, Girijia Tickoo's family, a victim of the harrowing incident, has come to the fore pleading justice for her. As revealed by her niece, Girjia Tickoo was allegedly assaulted and brutally murdered at the time when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes during the insurgency casued by Islamist extremists.

'My father has lived in shame and anger'

Sidhi Raina, who claims to be Girjia Tickoo's niece, took to Instagram to detail the horrifying nights that her family incurred. She revealed that her father's sister, a librarian at a University, did not make it home as she was brutally murdered in the streets of Kashmir. After the incident, the family could not gather the courage to seek justice for Girjia and remained silent about it for over three decades.

Tickoo's niece, in her post revealed that the incident still leaves her in 'shivers, tears, and nausea'. She wrote, "The Kashmir Files has released worldwide. This film shows the horrifying nights not only my family went through but what every Kashmiri Pandit family went through. My father’s sister, Girjia Tickoo, was a librarian at a University who had gone to collect her paycheck, on her way back the bus she was travelling on was stopped and what happened next still leaves me in shivers, tears, and nausea."

She further described that her family member was allegedly killed in the battle of 'total hypocrisy'. "Imagine being the brother who had to recognise his Babli, who wasn’t at fault in this gruesome battle of total hypocrisy. Till this date I’ve never heard anyone from my family speak about this incident. My father tells me every brother lived in such shame and anger that nothing had been done to receive justice for my Babli Bua (sic)," she concluded.

Featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, the plot of the movie is set against the backdrop of early 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus. The movie outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'The Kashmir Files' was released theatrically on Friday, March 11.

