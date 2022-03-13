‘The Kashmir Files’: Gujarat Government Makes Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Tax Free In State

Vivek Agnihotri's recently released drama, The Kashmir Files, has been declared tax free in Gujarat. The official handle of the state's Chief Minster office dropped a statement mentioning that CM Bhupendra Patel has decided to grant tax exemption to the Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi starrer. The move comes shortly after the state of Haryana announced a similar status for the project, which chronicled the tale of Kashmiri Pandits who were the victims of a tragic genocide in 1990.

The film has been receiving overwhelming love from fans and is on its way to becoming a blockbuster hit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with the team of The Kashmir Files and showered appreciation on them.

The Kashmir Files declared tax free in Gujarat

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Sunday, March 13, Gujarat's CMO handle wrote, "Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film 'The Kashmir Files' in the state." Responding to this special gesture, director Vivek Agnihotri penned a Tweet in Gujarati, which loosely translates to "Honorable @CMOGuj @Bhupendrapbjp thank you very much. This will help the common people of Gujarat to see the biggest tragedy independent India."

The project's team recently met PM Narendra Modi, with producer Abhishek Agarwal sharing glimpses from their interaction. Along with the pictures he wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about The Kashmir Files. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri. (sic)"

It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji.

What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles.

We've never been prouder to produce a film.

Thank you Modi Ji 🙏 @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF 🛶 pic.twitter.com/H91njQM479 — Abhishek Agarwal🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) March 12, 2022

Vivek also shared Agarwal's post and hailed the producer for showing courage to produce the 'most challenging truth of Bharat'. He further added,"#TheKashmirFiles screenings in the USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi. (sic)"

More about Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files

The film, which witnessed a theatrical release on March 11, narrated the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the ealy 90s. It stars several National Award-winning actors, including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi. The ensemble cast also includes Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbali, and Atul Srivastava among others.

(Image: @Taran_adarsh/Twitter)