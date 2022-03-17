'The Kashmir Files' Impacts Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty & Other Stars; Read Their Reviews

The Kashmir Files has succeeded in creating an impact on audiences, not seen that frequently before. That has been evident in the manner in which records are tumbling since the release of the film on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. People have been going to the theatres in big numbers to watch the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-Pallavi Joshi-Darshan Kumaar-starrer and many have gone on to share the experience they went through.

Praises have been pouring in not just from audiences, but also from the celebrities across industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came out in support of the movie, highlighting a campaign against it, and many politicians, sportspersons and film stars have been showering praises on it.

Some of the latest names to praise it were actors Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty, Mukesh Khanna, director Abhishek Kapoor, among others.

Praises from Varun Dhawan, other Bollywood stars for The Kashmir Files

Varun Dhawan called The Kashmir Files 'one of the most hard-hitting films ever made'. The Main Tera Hero star hailed the 'incredible performances', and mentioned the names of Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar. For Anupam Kher, he said that the veteran 'deserved every award', while also praising the work of director Vivek Agnihotri.

Suniel Shetty wrote that content was not the 'king', as the saying went, and stated that it was 'kingdom'. He shared good films work, called it 'super' and added that full marks were to be given to the makers as one could feel the pain.

Content is not just king. It’s the kingdom. Brilliant narrative & performances in #TheKashmirFiles. Proof that good films work. If one can feel pain through the big screen it’s full marks to the makers. Super @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @ZeeStudios_ #PallaviJoshi @DarshanKumaar pic.twitter.com/Bt70YgmNox — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 15, 2022

Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna termed it as a 'memorable movie'. He urged all to go and watch tthe film to experience the pain of the Kashmiri Pandits and the atrocities committed against them.

Content is not just king. It’s the kingdom. Brilliant narrative & performances in #TheKashmirFiles. Proof that good films work. If one can feel pain through the big screen it’s full marks to the makers. Super @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @ZeeStudios_ #PallaviJoshi @DarshanKumaar pic.twitter.com/Bt70YgmNox — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 15, 2022

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor termed the film as 'incredible'. He shared that it took 30 years for one to understand the pain of the Kashmiri Pandits. He called Vivek Agnihotri as a 'lion of a filmmaker', praised Anupam Kher for being a 'masterclass', ad Pallavi Joshi for being in full control.

What an incredible film #kashmirifiles @vivekagnihotri 🙏

After 30 years ppl hve finally understood the pain of #kashmiripandits. U r a lion of a film maker to have given them a voice. @anupamkher gives us a masterclass.He is limitless @pallavijoshi is in full control of her — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) March 16, 2022

The Kashmir Files box office

Meanwhile, the movie has gone on to earn almost Rs 80 crore in the span of six days at the ticket windows. In one of the rare instances, a film, which opened at around Rs 4 crore on Friday, grew to Rs 15 crore on Sunday, and minted over Rs 18 crore and Rs 19 crore over the weekdays.