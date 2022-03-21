Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh K Pardeshi on Monday wrote to the Chief Censor of New Zealand David Shanks after the latter said that he will be re-evaluating the certificate issued to The Kashmir Files. Shanks' move come after Muslim organisations raised objections to it. The High Commissioner, on Monday, noted that an unnecessary controversy has been created around the film in New Zealand. He further asked the censor to take a balanced and fair view regarding the matter.

Opposing the move of the chief censor, the Indian High Commissioner asserted that "an unnecessary controversy has been created in New Zealand during the weekend regarding the film and its planned release." He further claimed that he has been informed that some organisations which are allegedly led by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) have approached the New Zealand administration, including the Prime Minister to halt the film's release. He wrote, "There are concerning reports that the Office of the Chief Censor is under tremendous political pressure."

Here is a Press Note, dispelling disinformation surrounding the release of #TheKashmiriFiles by @vivekagnihotri in NZ. Kiwi cine-goers look forward to watching the movie in the spirit of freedom of expression & warm #IndiaNewZeland ties.@MukteshPardeshi @MEAIndia @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/86Ne9kTJZG — India in New Zealand (@IndiainNZ) March 21, 2022

Pardeshi further added that he has been receiving calls and emails from Kiwi cinemagoers and members of the Indian diaspora who have been looking forward to watching the film in theatres. He also opened up about the film that depicts the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that took place in 1990 and stated that it intends to educate future generations about the perils of extremism and terrorism.

'It's not an issue about a film, but that of bringing out the truth'

Muktesh K Pardeshi added that the film has been watched by the Indian political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said 'it's not an issue about a film, but that of "bringing out the truth" and "presenting history in its correct perspective." He informed that several leaders in New Zealand have supported the film and opposed the censorship, including former Deputy PM Winston Peters, MP Melissa Lee and MP David Seymour.

Pardeshi wrote, "The film is about a tragic episode which occurred more than 3 decades ago and the present generation deserves to know historical events in a correct and truthful perspective. There has been no cases of disharmony and any breach of peace in India or elsewhere in the world where the film is currently being shown." "We all believe in the fundamental principle of freedom of expression. If there were no freedom of expression, the human kind would have not seen films and books on wars, holocaust, political conflicts and other tragic historical events." He further added.

The Chief Censor of New Zealand had earlier stated that the R16 certificate issued to the film, that depicts the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, was under review. The censor had noted that after the certificate was issued, several concerns were raised about the potential risk of harm to the Muslim community in relation to the release of the film. Shanks had said that these concerns appeared to be genuine and 'sufficiently serious to cause them to pause and review the classification for the film'. Even though the Chief Censor had said that the film will not be banned, he said that it will be reviewed. This resulted in the delay of the film's release in New Zealand.

Petition launched to prevent censorship of The Kashmir Files in New Zealand

Furthermore, an online petition has been launched on Change.org to urge the New Zealand government to allow the release of the film and not surrender to the pressures of "radical Islamist groups."

20439 signatures are still needed to make a petition to NZ government to release #TheKashmirFiles in NZ and not surrender to radical groups.

Can you add your signature? ✍️https://t.co/6CXSUCxm2b — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 21, 2022

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri