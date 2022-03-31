'The Kashmir Files' Is Factual And Should Not Be Politicised: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Amid the mounting debate on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has raised questions over politicising the movie as he claims that facts have been stated in The Kashmir Files. VP Naidu, who was speaking at a conference, took a jibe at the opposition political parties saying that they are trying to give political color to the film while there is nothing political about it.

"Public has taken the documentation of the film The Kashmir files in a positive manner. There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm among the people and it has nothing to do with politics. Unfortunately, in our country, people have the tendency to politicise everything and make everything controversial," he said.

Further questioning whether the movie has a political angle at all, VP Naidu asserted that facts have been shown in the film.

Parties engage in a clash of words over the 'The Kashmir Files'

VP Naidu's comments come at a time when the BJP has been continuously supporting the film and the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from J&K. On the other hand, opposition parties including the Congress and several others have been criticising the film, saying that partial truth has been shown in the movie as the film has failed to show the reality of the BJP government in power then.

Among these included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who launched a grave attack on the BJP for doing politics over the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Further questioning how many of them were relocated to the valley, Kejriwal alleged that BJP has politicised the atrocities towards Kashmiri Pandits.

"Since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP government has remained at the Center for 13 long years. However, not even a single Kashmiri Pandit has been relocated back to their homes in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP has politicised the atrocities towards Kashmiri Pandits and now, they are making films about their tragedy and are earning money", he said.

Notably, 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has grabbed the attention of the mass as the hard-hitting drama attempts to show the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

Image: Republic World/Instagram/@AnupamKher