'The Kashmir Files': J&K LG Lauds Film, Says 'several Issues Are Coming In Public Domain'

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files continues garnering praise for its narrative depicting the horrifying events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that transpired in the 1990s. Based on the real interviews of the first-generation victims, the film outlines their suffering, injustice and political agendas that were hidden from the citizens of the country for over three decades. To translate their hardships on the big screen, National award-winning actors including the likes of Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and many more were roped in for the venture.

Apart from receiving critical acclaim, the film has also been doing impeccable business across the ticket windows as it recently broke the box office records of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Moreover, the movie also garnered praise from the political fraternity including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it also sparked heated political debate surrounding its narrative with some demanding Bollywood to make films on other equally pressing events that required the public's attention. In a recent development concerning the same, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha weighed on The Kashmir Files row.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on 'The Kashmir Files'

While speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha believed that the film has successfully brought the attention of the world to an event that people did not have much knowledge about before. He stated, ''If someone makes a film, they have a perspective. I think it is good that several things, which people didn't know, have come to the public domain and people now have fresh knowledge of the same,''

If someone makes a film, they have a perspective. I think it is good that several things, which people didn't know, have come to the public domain and people now have fresh knowledge of the same: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on film 'The Kashmir Files' pic.twitter.com/wivomU3dU7 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Additionally, he supported PM Modi's opinion on the movie by adding, ''I think PM thought well and spoke. Someone might have a different opinion, if someone wants to make a different film, then they have the right to do it. Where else will you find a country better than this where you can reside by saying whatever you want?''

I think PM thought well & spoke. Someone might have a different opinion, if someone wants to make a different film, then they have the right to do it. Where else will you find a country better than this where you can reside by saying whatever you want?: J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha pic.twitter.com/OeRyefimCq — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Image: ANI/Instagram/@anupamkher