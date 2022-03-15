'The Kashmir Files': Kangana Ranaut Says Film Washes 'Bollywood Sins', Should Go To Oscars

Kangana Ranaut, who has been questioning the box office figures of the recent hit Gangubai Kathiawadi, came out in support of The Kashmir Files after the movie stormed the ticket windows last weekend. The actor went on to call the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-Pallavi Joshi starrer, about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, as a 'sachi wali blockbuster' (real blockbuster). She claimed that a section of the media and the celebrities would not praise the Vivek Agnihotri film, so she wanted to acknowledge its success.

The Tanu Weds Manu star also stated that the movie should go to the Oscars. She said that every Indian should watch the film.

Kangana Ranaut praises The Kashmir Files

Speaking to ANI after watching the film on Sunday, Kangana "I really liked the film. It depicts the dark truth, which has been hidden from us. The youth should see how the cancer of our nation, the Tukde gang is exposed in this film." "It should be made tax-free all across. I congratulate Vivek ji, Pallavi ji and Anupam ji. They have washed all the sins of Bollywood," she added. The National Award-winner shared, "All the industry people who are hidden in their holes like rats should come out and promote this film. They promote bad films, so why didn't they come out and promote the film. The Bollywood have become slaves to Mafia, since it was all a mafia raj." "All those who have committed these sins and made Bollywood into 'Bullywood', their sins too have been washed off," she added. Kangana said, "It should go the Oscars. Our film industry will receive respect from the entire world. The manner in which the Holocaust was performed, no one talks about the mass murders of Kashmiri Pandits, so people will realise that Hindu community is a minority," she added.

When asked about the impact the film had on her, the 34-year-old replied, "My hands are shivering. Not a single incidence is fake. What else would an artist do, if not depicting the truth" "It also exposes those trying to take control of the nation with the help of neighbouring nations and all the challenges in our nation. I request you all to watch it, and promote it. The truth should come ," Kangana said

Kangana hails The Kashmir Files' success at the box office

Though trade pundits declared films as successes in the pandemic era, Kangana claimed that The Kashmir Files was the first successful film of this period. She said she was doing her bit by praising it since she believed that no one from the industry would appreciate it.

The movie, earned over Rs 30 crore worldwide, boosted by a 325 percent growth on Sunday, in its first three days.