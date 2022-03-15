'The Kashmir Files' made tax-free in UP

Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free in the state.

"#TheKashmirFiles film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who watched the film in Lucknow, in a tweet in Hindi said, "The film #The KashmirFiles is based on the pain and injury of Kashmiri Hindus. It is a film based on true incidents. After seeing the movie yesterday (Monday), I can say that this film needs to be seen by more and more people." In another tweet, Maurya hailed the decision of the state government to make the film tax-free. PTI NAV RHL

