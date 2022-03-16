‘The Kashmir Files’ made tax free in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, has been made tax free in Uttarakhand.

An order in this regard was issued on Tuesday by Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had watched the movie on Monday night and praised it, had announced that the Chief Secretary has been asked to make it tax free.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa and Tripura have also made the movie tax free.

The movie opened to packed theatres in Uttarakhand and earned much acclaim. PTI ALM ALM AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)