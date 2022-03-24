'The Kashmir Files'; Preity Zinta Returns To Theatres After 3 Years; Shares Her Review

Theatres were shut multiple times during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when the number of cases was on the rise. Many movie-lovers exercised restraint by not stepping out to the theatres to watch a film in the theatre since the start of the pandemic. For some, the first theatrical experience was Gangubai Kathiawadi and for some, it was The Kashmir Files.

Preity Zinta was in the latter category as she stepped out to a theatre after almost three years. The visit to the cinemas was worth it for the actor as she was bowled over by the film on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Preity Zinta lauds The Kashmir Files as she steps to theatres after 3 years

A family selfie was how Preity marked her return to the theatres. She was all smiles as she clicked the image posted on Instagram, flanked by her mother and brother. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star wrote that she was excited to visit a theatre after close to three years, and added that she was 'stunned' by the movie.

She added that it was after a while she came across a film where every actor had done an 'outstanding job.'

'Take a bow', she wrote for her Kya Kehna co-star Anupam Kher, as well as the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri, and other members of the cast like Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.

The 47-year-old called it 'powerful' and 'must watch' and urged her fans to not miss it at any cost.

Praises galore for The Kashmir Files from Bollywood

Among the others to praise the film was actor Tanisha Mukerji. The Neal 'n' Nikki actor felt Anupam Kher stood out from the cast and termed his work as 'mind-blowing'. She also congratulated Vivek Agnihotri for the 'historical event' and added the audience had giving him 'victory', which was evident through the box office collections, as the movie had entered the Rs 200-crore club.

Previously, actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Sandeepa Dhar and others had showered praises on the movie. Varun Dhawan, Suniel Shetty and those who had not seen the film, like Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar put out a message for the film, either by praising the movie, urging audiences to watch, or congratulating the cast.