'The Kashmir Files': R Madhavan Says He's 'very Jealous' Of Film's Crew; Read To Know Why

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files. The movie, which is currently doing exceptional business in the ticket windows, has also impressed notable names from the Hindi film industry. On Thursday, March 17, actor R Madhavan joined the list of celebrities praising The Kashmir Files, however, his appreciation came in the most hilarious manner.

'So very jealous': R Madhavan

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor jokingly said that he was 'jealous' of The Kashmir Files team. Taking to Twitter, Madhavan further added that the success of the movie is absolutely 'incredible' and 'unprecedented.' While sharing the statistics of the film's box office performance, the actor wrote, "This Is incredible and unprecedented .. so very jealous and at the same time VERY proud and happy for Team #TheKashmir files." Check out his Tweet below:

This Is incredible and unprecedented .. so very jealous 😂😂and at the same time VERY proud and happy for Team #TheKashmir files. https://t.co/5zY9AgoTtc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 17, 2022

Madhavan's praise comes only days after actor Akshay Kumar lauded the Anupam Kher starrer. While re-tweeting one of his posts, Kumar revealed that he has been hearing incredible things about Kher's stint in The Kashmir Files. He wrote, "Hearing incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher. Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe." Take a look at his tweet below:

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files Box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files has smashed several myths by demolishing Box office records with its performance. On the fifth day of its run in the matinee houses, the movie earned about Rs 19.05 crore. This has led to its total collection to around Rs 79.25 crore. The movie, which is inching towards joining the 100-cr club, is likely to emerge as one of the most successful movies in the pandemic era.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut are among the other Bollywood celebs who have lauded the success of the movie.

