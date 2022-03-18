'The Kashmir Files': Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Art Based On Film At Puri Beach

Anupam Kher's latest release The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the big screens. The film has been doing exceedingly well at the box office and is also being hailed by the audience and critics. Well-renowned sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik took the opportunity to create a work of art based on the film and shared glimpses of it online.

The Kashmir Files sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik

Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his official Twitter account and shared a clip of his creative piece of art which he created in honour of the latest film. The sand art had similarities to the film posted as it saw the map with The Kashmir Files written on it and also read, "After 30 years."

The sand art was created at Puri beach in Odisha and also included a film reel, which took it to the next level. The work of art appeared three-dimensional in the way that it was created and the artist received heaps of love and praise for his innovation. He also grabbed the attention of the director Vivek Agnihotri himself, who re-tweeted it and seemed in awe of it as he wrote, "No words for your creativity."

🙏🙏🙏 @sudarshansand ji. No words for your creativity. https://t.co/JdIdxdhKJu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 18, 2022

The Kashmir Files celebrates Holi together

Anupam Kher, who took on the lead role in the film, took to his social media accounts on Friday, March 18, which is celebrated as the festival of Holi and extended his warm wishes to his fans and followers. He shared glimpses from his Holi celebration and could be seen enjoying the special day with Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi. The trio smiled from ear to ear for the camera as they were covered in colour. The actor captioned the post, "Happy Holi from #Pallavi #Vivek and #Anupam! Jai Ho!!"

The Kashmir Files box office collection

The film has been doing extremely well at the box office and has broken multiple records. It minted a whopping Rs 106.80 Cr at the worldwide box office in only seven days of its release and the team behind the film expressed their joy about the same on social media. The film also hit 4000 screens in the first week of its release and is being hailed by viewers.

