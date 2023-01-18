The Kashmir Files Star Anupam Kher Shares Photo With Sonu Sood, Says 'Chote Shehro Se...'

Anupam Kher recently dropped a photo with actor Sonu Sood on social media. He praised the actor for his hard work, kindness and generosity. In the picture, Anupam wore a blue shirt paired with jeans and Sonu Sood opted for an all-black look.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anupama wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet the kind and generous Sonu Sood. Chote shehro se aye do mehnati dost (two hard-working friends from small towns)".

Reacting to his point, Sonu commented, "Pleasure was all mine sir, Chote shehro walon ke bade sapne (small town people have big dreams)".

Several fans took to the comment section and praised the duo. While one user penned, "The most down-to-earth celebrities", another user wrote, "We are extremely proud of you both".

Check out Anupam Kher's post below:

Recently, Sonu made headlines for saving a middle-aged man while returning from Dubai. Sonu gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to an onboard passenger who fell unconscious at the immigration centre. The man eventually regained his consciousness and everyone praised the actor.

Sonu Sood also made headlines for helping thousands of daily wagers and students during the pandemic.

Anupam expresses joy on re-releasing of 'The Kashmir Files'

Anupam Kher recently expressed his happiness over re-releasing of his film 'The Kashmir Files' on January 19. To share his joy, the actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Probably for the first time a film releases a second time in the same year. Please watch #TheKashmirFiles releasing tomorrow again to pay tribute to #33YearsOfKPEXodus!"

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. He was also seen in the films 'Uunchai', 'Karthikeya 2' and 'Connect.'

On the other hand, Sonu will be seen in 'Fateh'. The actor is producing this venture which will mark the directorial debut of Vaibhav Mishra.