The Kashmir Files Star Pallavi Joshi Talks About Madhuri Dixit Replacing Her In Mrityudand

Pallavi Joshi is all set to feature in the docu-series The Kashmir Files: Unreported, directed by her director-husband Vivek Agnihotri. She recently spoke about her career choices and why she sometimes lost out on film projects. She also revealed that she once lost a work opportunity to Madhuri Dixit.

2 things you need to know

Pallavi Joshi was last seen in 2022 blockbuster The Kashmir Files.

She will also be seen in The Delhi Files and The Vaccine War.

In the docu-series The Kashmir Files: Unreported, she will feature alongside her director husband Vivek Agnihotri.

Pallavi Joshi on not being a part of Mrityudand

When asked if she regrets losing out on any specific project, Pallavi Joshi candidly admitted that she was unhappy losing the opportunity to be part of the film Mrityudand. The role ultimately went to Madhuri Dixit. Pallavi revealed that director Prakash Jha had approached her for the movie first, and she loved the character and the script.

However, due to the involvement of "big financiers" who wanted to cast a star in the lead role, Jha had to opt for Madhuri, who was a popular star at that time. She added that despite her interest in the film, circumstances beyond her control led to her missing out on the project.

"But then he (Prakash Jha) managed to get some big financiers who wanted him to cast a star. He still didn’t compromise and decided to go ahead with Madhuri who was doing really well back then. That’s how I lost out on that film," she said.

Pallavi Joshi opens up about turning down roles

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Pallavi Joshi mentioned that she had turned down certain roles that involved superficial elements, like "dancing around trees", as she believed acting should go beyond entertainment. The actress emphasised that she felt a social responsibility as an actor and wanted her work to offer something more. She added that she wanted to provide audiences with a takeaway beyond mere amusement.

"I have lost out on a lot of work. Then there was a lot of work that came my way and I thought there was nothing in it apart from just going around the trees and dancing," she said.