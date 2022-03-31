The Kashmir Files Stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar Tease Project; Netizens Hail 'best Duo'

The Kashmir Files has been a phenomenon at the box office since its release earlier this month. The movie has been declared as an 'all time blockbuster', going on to become the highest grosser in the pandemic era.

Among the other highlights of the movie was that it was the first Rs 200 crore hit for most of the film's cast and crew. This milestone was not just for the veterans like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, but also for the younger generation of actors like Darshan Kumar.

A highlight of the movie and an important plot point of the movie was the equation between the characters of Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar. After the grand success, are the duo coming together for another project?

Anupam Kher-Darshan Kumar tease collaboration

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Anupam Kher had played the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, who hailed from a Kashmiri Pandit family, as Darshan Kumar's grandfather in the movie and the plot revolved around the latter's learning about the truth of his parents' death, and his subsequent visit to Kashmir.

The performances of the duo has been appreciated as it continued to create an impact at the box office.

Amid the buzz surrounding the release, Kher and Darshan Kumar teased a collaboration. The two actors posed in style with their hands folded in a picture posted by the latter.

The Mary Kom star was known for his stubble, but flaunted a clean-shaven look, which could be related to the project. He captioned it, 'something is brewing', and added emojis to convey excitement and fingers crossed. He added that he'd announce it soon.

Netizens reacted to the post with excitement. They wrote they could not wait for the movie, and many also hoped that it would be another 'superhit' like The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files Box Office

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is receiving footfalls even in its third week. As a result, the film earned Rs 2.25 core on Wednesday. With it, the total collections of the movie has reached Rs 236.28 crore at the ticket windows.