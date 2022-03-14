The Kashmir Files Team Joins Arnab: Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri's Tell-all

"We are not refugees, we are not minorities, we are Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir"- a dialogue from Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' that depicted the nerve-wracking truth of 1990. In the total duration of 170 minutes, the Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi-starrer has with the usage of many such dialogues and visuals shown what was concealed, sugarcoated and whitewashed for over 30 years, and has made many uncomfortable now after being brought to light. As the those discomforted persons look for ways to pour scorn and discourage people from thronging the theatres, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate at 10 partook in a conversation with the team of the headline-making film, namely lead stars Anupam Kher & Pallavi Joshi, as well as the director, Vivek Agnihotri.

'Did not write Kashmir Files...': Vivek Agnihotri

Talking about what led him to stitch together 'The Kashmir Files', director Vivek Agnihotri said, "In last 5-6 years, the youth of India, the disempowered youth started feeling empowered, started feeling they have a voice. They realised that they have been lied upon, they have been misled, misguided by their professors and intellectuals, historians, filmmakers and creative people. They have been looking for truth. People want the raw truth, they don't want a sugar-coated truth, and this film gives them that."

Agnihotri made it clear that he was not the one to write the film, and said that every single dialogue in the movie was written by the 'terrorists'. "I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is," he said, adding, "We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

'Some other truth was being conveyed': Pallavi Joshi

Outlining how Kashmir has always been a conflict zone, actor Pallavi Joshi said, "There is not just one theory to the story of Kashmir, there are multiple theories to it. So, we tried to be true to the story and tried to put in as many narratives as are available to show how deeply the Kashmiri pandits have been impacted not just by the genocide but because the truths were hidden and some other truths were conveyed to people. And how the brainwashing of people has been happening in universities. Who think 'Azad Kashmir' is probably the best thing to happen."

'Some don't want to know the truth because...': Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher asserted that people don't want to know the truth because it makes 'their so-called truth look like a lie'. "The truth is what we have shown in the film, the truth is we have changed the name of the university but the Azadi song was for the first time heard there. The slogans of 'tere katil zinda hain, Afzal hum sharminda hai' was first raised there. Where did the phrase 'tuke-tukde gang' come from? It came from there. So, what is wrong with depicting that?" he said.