'The Kashmir Files' To Be Tax Free In Karnataka: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced making the movie 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Karnataka.

The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists.

"Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka," Bommai tweeted.

Besides, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to make the movie tax-free.

