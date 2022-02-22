'The Kashmir Files' Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Call Anupam-Mithun Starrer ‘must Watch’

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits three decades ago has been one of the dark chapters in Indian history and a film, The Kashmir Files now delves into this controversial chapter. The trailer of the film released on Monday, and there were some strong reactions from netizens.

The Twitteratti showered praises on the trailer, calling the film a 'must watch' and that they could not wait for it to hit the theatres. Here's what netizens had to say on the trailer of the latest film :

The Kashmir Files trailer review, netizens shower praises on Anupam Kher movie

'Totally amazing', was a comment by one netizen, who wrote that he/she had not seen such a trailer in the past 3-4 years. Right from 'goosebumps' to 'my blood ran cold', there were intense reactions to the trailer.

Many pointed out that the film would portray the 'truth' or the 'real facts' of the controversial event, and some expressed gratitude to showcase 'real courage' for bringing this incident to the fore. One 'almost cried' after watching the trailer.

They called it 'Must watch movie', 'something worthy for the audiences after so long', 'unapologetic and brutal portrayal' , and that a 3-minute trailer had made them think.

The Kashmir Files is totally amazing.. I haven't watched such a trailer in 3-4 years.. Will try to make my friends watch this movie in Theatres.. 🙏🙏 — Vantage 🐦 (@Vantage47) February 21, 2022

Watched the trailer of @vivekagnihotri ‘s Kashmir Files.

My blood ran cold.

I genuinely hope people finally see the truth and acknowledge the genocide that Kashmiri hindus went through.

They have a right to come home. — Gilmore Girl (@__pradabae__) February 21, 2022

@vivekagnihotri just saw the trailer of Kashmir files.

Goosebumps !!!!

Thank you for raising the true voice of Kashmir. Thank you !!#KashmiriPandits #KashmirAgainstTerror #KashmiriHinduGenocide — Raunak Singh (@SINGHKONG04) February 21, 2022

Will give you goosebumps, must watch movie #TheKashmirFiles https://t.co/DXw8HSsD8P — Swapna Raina (@rainakashirkoor) February 21, 2022

Goosebumps.... finally a good one by Bollywood..

The Kashmir Files | Official Trailer I Anupam I Mithun I Darshan I Palla... https://t.co/cna5pH8kew via @YouTube#TheKashmirFilesTrailer #TheKashmirFiles — Dharmendra Singh (@Its_Dharmen) February 21, 2022

Had goosebumps watching..it takes real courage to put on real facts over propoganda. Thank you @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, theatres got something worthy enough for the audience after so long. #KashmiriPandits https://t.co/pCjwoOfCBG — 👷‍♀️ (@nalla_mistri) February 21, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles seems to present an unapologetic & brutal portrayal of what Kashmir Pandits experienced in their own home in 1990. Termed historically as an 'exodus' but resulting in so many lives ruined & lost! Of a community that never took violent measures to retaliate. pic.twitter.com/5QyzoXlkMS — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 21, 2022

Hats off @vivekagnihotri ji. What a trailer it is. Now eagerly waiting to see #TheKashmirFiles on a bigger screen. I don't think any movie has left us thinking after just a 3 min trailer. — Ashish Dixit (@ashishdixit21) February 21, 2022

@ZeeStudios_ @vivekagnihotri The Trailer is so bang on and awsm almost cried Thank you for portraying the truth!!#TheKashmirFiles #TheKashmirFilesTrailer — Yashwardhan Aggarwal (@komalinternati1) February 21, 2022

One netizen, however, called it a 'propaganda film' and that it was 'released strategically' amid the ongoing election season.

#TheKashmirFiles will be released a few days from now and all hell will break loose. Sheer propaganda film and this is strategically released during the election season. — FilmDews (@FilmDews) February 21, 2022

The Kashmir Files plot and cast

There are numerous veterans associated with the film, like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, among others. The plot revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, and Mithun's character asserts that it was not just an 'exodus', but was a 'genocide.' Anupam Kher's character could be seen trying to worryingly escape, holding slogans like 'remove Article 370' and lamenting the 'destruction due to politics' and the 'Azadi' slogans as a 'song of terrorism.'

The story seemed to be from the point of view of Darshan Kumaar's character, who arrives in Kashmir and then gets involved in the protests. On the other hand, there is Pallavi Joshi's character who says, 'Kashmir was never an integral part of India' and terms 'Azadi as an anthem of freedom'. Right from a man claiming he was ready to kill, to many gunshots and bombs going off, there are numerous tense moments.

'32 years later, the emotions & the pain remain the same. Witness the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide," reads the official description of the film.

The film is gearing up for release on March 11. The film also stars Chinmay Madlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prithviraj Sarnaik.