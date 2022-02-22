Last Updated:

'The Kashmir Files' Trailer Twitter Review: Fans Call Anupam-Mithun Starrer ‘must Watch’

'The Kashmir Files' trailer Twitter review: Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty film giving 'goosebumps' to netizens before the Vivek Agnihotri directorial release.

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits three decades ago has been one of the dark chapters in Indian history and a film, The Kashmir Files now delves into this controversial chapter. The trailer of the film released on Monday, and there were some strong reactions from netizens. 

The Twitteratti showered praises on the trailer, calling the film a 'must watch' and that they could not wait for it to hit the theatres. Here's what netizens had to say on the trailer of the latest film :

The Kashmir Files trailer review, netizens shower praises on Anupam Kher movie

'Totally amazing', was a comment by one netizen, who wrote that he/she had not seen such a trailer in the past 3-4 years. Right from 'goosebumps' to 'my blood ran cold', there were intense reactions to the trailer.  

Many pointed out that the film would portray the 'truth' or the 'real facts' of the controversial event, and some expressed gratitude to showcase 'real courage' for bringing this incident to the fore.  One 'almost cried' after watching the trailer.

They called it 'Must watch movie', 'something worthy for the audiences after so long', 'unapologetic and brutal portrayal' , and that a 3-minute trailer had made them think. 

One netizen, however, called it a 'propaganda film' and that it was 'released strategically' amid the ongoing election season.

The Kashmir Files plot and cast

There are numerous veterans associated with the film, like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, among others. The plot revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, and Mithun's character asserts that it was not just an 'exodus', but was a 'genocide.' Anupam Kher's character could be seen trying to worryingly escape, holding slogans like 'remove Article 370' and lamenting the 'destruction due to politics' and the 'Azadi' slogans as a 'song of terrorism.'   

The story seemed to be from the point of view of Darshan Kumaar's character, who arrives in Kashmir and then gets involved in the protests. On the other hand, there is Pallavi Joshi's character who says, 'Kashmir was never an integral part of India' and terms 'Azadi as an anthem of freedom'. Right from a man claiming he was ready to kill, to many gunshots and bombs going off, there are numerous tense moments. 

'32 years later, the emotions & the pain remain the same. Witness the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide," reads the official description of the film. 

The film is gearing up for release on March 11. The film also stars Chinmay Madlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Isaar, Bhasha Sumbli, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prithviraj Sarnaik.

