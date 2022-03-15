'The Kashmir Files': Uttarakhand CM Dhami Declares Anupam Kher-starrer Film Tax Free

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial venture titled The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town due to its raw and unfiltered depiction of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community that took place in 1990. With a team of National-award winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more, the director shed light on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and the truth that was hidden from the people of the country for over three decades.

The film is based on the video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide and aims to question the facts of democracy, religion and humanity. Its hard-hitting narration has received much acclaim as notable celebrities as well as politicians urged the people of India to watch the film. After states like Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared the film tax free.

'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Uttarakhand

Taking to his official Twitter handle, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the Anupam Kher starrer tax-free. He wrote in his tweet, ''The film The Kashmir Files, based on true events, based on the atrocities on Kashmiri Hindus, has been made tax free in Uttarakhand. @vivekagnihotri #TheKashmirFiles''.

Uttarakhand CM's tweet comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits tax-free in the state. The move was in a bid to attract people at the ticket window and learn about the unfiltered truth of the horrifying incident that had been kept away from the public's knowledge for years. Several other states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura declared the movie tax-free in the state.

More on 'The Kashmir files'

While the film is receiving praises for its realistic depiction of the events, it is also courting opposition for allegedly whitewashing the events of 1990. In an exclusive chat with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate show, director Vivek Agnihotri dished on how he made the film.

He stated, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is. We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

