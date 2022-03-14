'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Addresses Reasons Behind Kashmir Map At Times Square

Director Vivek Agnihotri's latest film The Kashmir Files has been winning accolades from across the world with its epic storyline moving audiences from all walks of life. Through the film, the makers have tried to challenge the deeply rooted belief system of the people by looking at everything around them from the perspective of civility, acceptance, tolerance and inclusiveness that India believes in. During a recent press conference, the director threw light on how the film's poster featured at the most expensive hoarding in New York City, Times Square.

For the unversed, the latest release revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, following systematic killings of people from the community. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. On January 26, Republic Day this year, it was a historic moment for India after the film's poster with the complete map of Kashmir featured on Times Square.

Vivek Agnihotri on Kashmir map featuring in Times Square

Agnihotri exuberated his happiness on the same and revealed the journey behind how he travelled all across the US while advocating about the film and promoting it on a large scale to bring a powerful impact. Sharing his views on the same, he revealed, "I remember travelling across the entire US and how there were 36 organisations who screened the film. The way Hollywood is trying to increase its strength as soft power. Today you go to any city in India or abroad who might not be literate enough, but when asked, will definitely tell you about the most powerful nation as America."

Adding, the director of The Tashkent Files revealed, "This they have learned through the power of Hollywood who has successfully tried to talk about their nation and highlight its importance through films. And taking the example of Hollywood, we also decided to be up with a film that would be a soft way to highlight the diplomatic situation of the country. "

Vivek also admitted that the main aim of the makers was not to screen the film for Indians, but the Blacks, Whites, Americans, Spanish and more. And he was proud to see that through the contribution made by the people, the film's poster featured on Times Square. Wrapping up his conversation with the same, he said, "After watching the film, the viewers in America without thinking twice, contributed their bit to feature the poster of The Kashmir Files on the most significant and expensive building, The Times Square' in NY. And it has been in the history of America for the first time, the entire map of Kashmir was featured on the building."

Meanwhile, the director had even shared a post on social media where he had expressed his happiness of seeing the hoarding in the US. "HISTORIC. #TheKashmirFiles at Times Square, Manhattan. A matter of honour & pride as for the first time any film has been advertised at the world’s most expensive site by the fans & supporters led by @globalkashmiripanditdiaspora (sic)," he wrote then.

(Image: @VivekAgnihotri/Instagram)