As Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files is garnering tons of love and appreciation from audiences around the nation, the filmmaker recently shared a glimpse of the theatres depicting a scene of solidarity among the viewers. The movie was released in theatres on March 11, 2022 and created a buzz among the viewers the moment it went on floors.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency and featured an ensemble cast of notable actors namely Mithun Chakraborty as IAS Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik Bitta, Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Sourav Verma as Afzal, and others.

Vivek Agnihotri reveals a common scene of solidarity in theatres

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip, in which he depicted how a theatre full of people were paying a tribute to the Kashmiri Pandits and people who lost their lives during the Kashmir Insurgency by switching on the flashlights in their phones. In the caption, he mentioned how it was a common scene of solidarity in every theatre these days and added how it was a new beginning in the country. He signed off by adding the hashtag 'Right to Justice.'

The caption read, "A common scene of solidarity in every theatre these days. भारतीय सभ्यता के इतिहास में एक नया सवेरा। (new dawn in the history of Indian civilisation.) #RightToJustice"

Numerous fans took to Vivek Agnihotri's latest Instagram post and lauded him for the movie he made. Many of them also expressed their love for him and the film by dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Some fans also penned a not of gratitude thanking the filmmaker for bringing a revolution with his movie while the others stated how much they loved the film. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the latest Instagram post of The Kashmir Files director and writer, Vivek Agnihotri.

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri