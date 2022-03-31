'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Opens Up On His Journey; 'My Films Don’t Need Stars'

Ace filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently basking in the success of his recently released film The Kashmir Files. The film has managed to grab the headlines ever since it was released on 11 March 2022. The Anupam Kher starrer is a heartwrenching tale of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide.

With the film breaking all records at the box office, Vivek Agnihotri has arguably become the most talked-about director in the film industry. Recently, Agnihotri opened up about his journey and working with A-listed actors in future.

Vivek Agnihotri opens up on his Journey

From Chocolate to The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has come a long way in the industry. As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, with the director going around the country and the globe promoting his subject-oriented film, The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri recently opened up about working with stars and his journey. The film-maker said-

“My films don’t need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film. I firmly believe cinema is the writer and director’s medium.”

For the unversed, there were rumours going around about Kangana Ranaut collaborating with Vivek Agnihotri, but reportedly, there is no confirmation to this news as the director's next release will be The Delhi Files. And he has not even started to think about his next project.

Vivek Agnihotri to speak at British Parliament on Kashmir Pandits

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Vivek Agnihotri has been invited to the British parliament to talk about what the Kashmiri Pandits had gone through during the 1990s. Confirming the news, the ace filmmaker said -

“That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there.”

