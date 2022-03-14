Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files has garnered critical acclaim and continues its impeccable business at the ticket windows. The film, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-funded terrorists.

Director Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, on Monday, March 14, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Arnab Debates, opened up about the fresh controversy surrounding the film. Opening up on how the film was made, filmmaker Agnihotri said, "We didn't write this film. Every line was written by terrorists and professors. We interviewed 700 victims. Everyone had been talking about the victims, but nobody was talking with the victims."

The Tashkent Files director also added, "After the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of people are going & getting proclamations from US universities. Here, the Rhode Island house of representatives has acknowledged the genocide, that's the achievement of the film."

Rhode Island's citation has been awarded to Vivek Agnihotri in recognition of "the premiere of the Kashmir Files, detailing terrorism and extremism by memorising the events of 1990 in which 500,000 Kashmiri Hindus were ethnically cleansed in the Kashmiri Valley by Islamic Gangs and forced to live as refugees." The 48-year-old filmmaker also revealed that the US Senators told us Pakistan comes to them every week to tell them about Kashmir but nobody ever told them about this genocide.

About The Kashmir Files

The film features Anupam Kher as a Kashmiri Pandit, Darshan Kumar as Kher's grandson and a youth who is brainwashed by the activist and JNU professor, Mithun Chakraborty as a civil servant and Pallavi Joshi as a JNU professor. In 1990, over 3,50,000 Kashmiri Pandits escaped from the Valley after a message was issued by terrorists over loudspeakers from mosques and on the streets - 'Convert to Islam, leave the land or die'.

Image: Republic World