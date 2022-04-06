'The Kashmir Files' Will Do The Work Of Awakening Future Generation: Union Min Gadkari

Director Vivek Agnihotri and seasoned actor Anupam Kher are currently basking in the success of their recently released drama film The Kashmir Files. The movie, which outlines the plight of Kashmiri pandits has not only performed an exceptional business at the box office but also has garnered adulation from popular figures belonging to all walks of life. To honour the makers of the film, a felicitation event was recently organised in New Delhi. Present among the many dignitaries were Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who lauded the film and the makers, reported ANI.

Nitin Gadkari lauds The Kashmir Files

During the event, Gadkari shed light on how the significant facts concerning the exodus of Kashmiri pandits were hidden from the citizens of India before the Vivek Agnihotri directorial gained popularity. The minister further elucidated how the film has compiled the correct historical events that will do the awakening in the future generation of the country.

During the felicitation event, Gadkari said, "History is important for the present to create a better future". Further heaping praises on the work of the director, he added, "Agnihotri did a good job in rightly portraying the plight of Kashmiri Pandits which will do the job of awakening the coming generations," reported ANI.

Anupam Kher says he gave his 'heart and soul' for The Kashmir Files

The film's lead actor Anupam Kher also opened up about the success of the movie, stating that he gave his 'heart and soul' while working on the project. According to Kher, the actor doesn't want to pay attention to people who are opposing the film. He feels relieved that the truth that was suppressed from everyone for over 32 years has finally come out. He said, "I do not want to pay attention to who is opposing the movie. I know that the audience has appreciated it and that is enough for me as I had given my heart and soul for the film."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

Image: PTI/@kashmirfiles