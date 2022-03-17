'The Kashmir Files': Yashwant Sinha Mocks Centre, Quips 'should Mandate Viewing Film'

Trinamool Congress Vice President and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday took a sarcastic jibe at the Centre over the movie, The Kashmir Files. Taking to Twitter, Sinha stated that making the movie tax free all over India is not enough and that the Parliament should also pass a law that makes viewing The Kashmir Files compulsory for all Indians. Further, he added that those who fail to watch the movie should be jailed for two years, while those criticising it should be jailed for life.

It is not enough to make the film The Kashmir Files tax free all over India. Parliament shd pass a law making its viewing compulsory for all Indians. Those who fail to watch it shd go to jail for 2 years and those criticising it for life. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 17, 2022

Earlier, Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after watching the movie attacked the former Central government and claimed that it did not do anything to stop the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Moreover, he also raised doubts over the movie and claimed that it portrays 'half-truths' and attempts to depict violence.

In addition, he claimed that the movie shows a "political message" that the then Prime Minister VP Singh and the BJP-supported government did not send the army to Jammu and Kashmir despite President’s rule in the state. He also slammed the Kashmiri Pandits and avered that they remain unsettled while attacking the Centre overthe the abrogation of Article 370.