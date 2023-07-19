The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, stoked a controversy much before it released in theatres on May 5. A section of the audience called it "propaganda" while others believed the Sudipto Sen directorial was an attempt to demean the Muslim community. Subsequently, the makers received death threats and there were demands to ban the film. Amid the raging controversy, the film released across India and surprisingly drew audiences in large numbers. On a reported budget of ₹15-20 crore, the film earned over ₹230 crore at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023 so far.



The Kerala Story is narrated from the perspective of Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah), renamed Fatima, who is brainwashed, forced to convert to Islam and recruited into ISIS.

In a recent interview with Republic Digital's Mugdha Kapoor, Adah Sharma opened up about the controversy and how her family reacted to the death threats.

3 things you need to know

The Kerala Story's lifetime collection stands at a staggering ₹230 crores.

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen.

The Adah Sharma starrer follows the journey of three college students who are coerced into converting to Islam and made to join ISIS.

My family was very sure about me doing the film, says Adah Sharma

Talking about her family's reaction to the death threats, Adah told Republic Digital her mother was "chill" about it. Adah, who comes from a Navy background said, "The controversy around the film began much before its release. A group of people thought it was anti-religion and that's when the threats began to come." She added, "But, I come from a defence background. My father was in the Navy. He used to say, you have to speak up for people who are getting bullied and not be scared about 'what will happen to you if you speak up'. My dad is no more, but, I am sure he would have said the same thing if he was alive."

Adah revealed her mom had read the script and was "sure about me doing The Kerala Story". "My mom and everybody else was chill about it. I was fighting for the right cause and was making a film against terrorism, so if someone has a problem with it then it's their thing. How can you be scared if you are standing with the truth? My mom read the entire script before I signed the film and she was sure about me doing The Kerala Story. In fact, my grandmother was sure about it. Hence, there was no fear."

Adah Sharma speaks about how she, the team handled the death threats

Opening up about how the team handled the death threats, Adah said, "After we began to receive threats, I specifically asked my team not to do any interviews. Thankfully, even our producer Vipul Shah was on the same page." "We could have approached the press and spoken about these people sending us threats but we avoided it. We waited for the film to hit the screens. Once The Kerala Story reached the audience, all questions were answered," Adah concluded.