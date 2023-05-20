The Kerala Story Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma Starrer Crosses Rs 175 Crore Mark

The Kerala Story continues to roar at the box office. Entering the third week of its release, the movie has managed to earn more than Rs 175 Crore at the box office. Despite the several controversies and discussions surrounding the film, the Adah Sharma starrer continues to stun audiences.

According to the recent number shared by The Kerala Story team, the movie has been reported to breach Rs 175 crore at the box office. Released on May 5, the film earned an exponential amount within two weeks of its release. A new poster shared by The Kerela Story team spells out the box office selection of the movie with a special mention that the number is calculated without the movie being screened in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

As per The Kerala Story team, the film is made on a small budget and has managed to mint “an exponential collection and is recovering the biggest ROI ever”. The Adah Sharma starrer continues to be the second highest-grossing movie of the year. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie has garnered attention for its sensitive subject matter which is captivating audiences across the nation to watch the film in theatres.

The Kerala Story second week box office collection

As per film critic Taran Adarsh, The Kerala Story earned big numbers in Week 2. On Day 14, May 18, the Adah Sharma starrer film reportedly earned Rs 7 crore at the box office. As a result, the total collection of The Kerala Story stood at an impressive Rs 171.72 crore after the second week of its release.

#TheKeralaStory is EXCELLENT in Week 2 [HIGHER than Week 1]… Should again post BIG NUMBERS in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr, Tue 9.65 cr, Wed 8.03 cr [updated], Thu 7 cr. Total: ₹ 171.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#TheKeralaStory… pic.twitter.com/peZpPWvHiD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2023

Director Sudipto Sen on The Kerala Story backlash

Director Sudipto Sen recently attended a press event wherein he was asked about his reaction to the backlash faced by The Kerala Story. The filmmaker shared that though he expected some extreme reactions, the outrageous backlash was something he did not anticipate. He added, “I was not prepared for the backlash. I was set for the reaction and opposition, yes. This is because I never thought the political debate which has erupted, is necessary”.