The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Week 2: Adah Sharma Film Crosses ₹170 Crore Mark

The Kerala Story continues to make waves at the box office, with its second week collection reaching an impressive ₹171 crore. Despite facing numerous controversies, the film has managed to secure its position as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie has garnered attention for its sensitive and hard-hitting subject matter, captivating audiences across the nation.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

The Kerala Story has witnessed phenomenal success since its release on 5 May, surpassing the 100 crore mark by leaps and bounds. Despite a fair amount of turmoil surrounding it, the film’s box office performance remains unaffected, drawing in audiences with its compelling narrative. On Day 14, May 18, the film reportedly earned Rs 7 crore at the box office. As a result, the total collection of The Kerala Story now stands at an impressive Rs 171.72 crore.

#TheKeralaStory is EXCELLENT in Week 2 [HIGHER than Week 1]… Should again post BIG NUMBERS in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr, Tue 9.65 cr, Wed 8.03 cr [updated], Thu 7 cr. Total: ₹ 171.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#TheKeralaStory… pic.twitter.com/peZpPWvHiD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2023

About the film

The film revolves around the story of a Hindu woman from Kerala, portrayed by Adah Sharma, who is coerced into embracing Islam and sent to Syria, where she becomes a victim of the ISIS terrorist organisations. The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, claims to be based on real-life incidents involving approximately 32,000 women from Kerala who have fallen prey to this perilous scheme. Since the release of its trailer, The Kerala Story has been under scrutiny, generating significant buzz and anticipation among the audience.

Despite some furore and counter-arguments regarding its plot, the film continues to captivate and engage audiences across the nation. As it sets its sights on the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone, The Kerala Story stands as a testament to the power of impactful storytelling.