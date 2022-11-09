'The Kerala Story': Kerala DGP orders FIR Against Makers After CM Vijayan Receives Plaint

Kerala Director General of Police Anil Kant has ordered the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner Sparjan Kumar to register an FIR against the teaser of the movie The Kerala Story, ANI reported. As per the Kerala Police, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received a complaint after which the High Tech Enquiry Cell of the State's police conducted a preliminary inquiry and sent the report to the DGP. The complaint comes after the movie's teaser sparked outrage for allegedly portraying the State as a safe haven for terrorists.

Kerala DGP orders FIR after The Kerala Story teaser sparks outrage

The teaser of the film showcased a woman in a veil, who introduced herself as Shalini Unnikrishnan alias Fathima Ba from Kerala. She claims to be one among 32,000 women from the State who were converted and later sent to Syria and Yemen to 'fight for the Islamic State'.

Congress leader VD Satheesan also said that the teaser is a 'clear case of misinformation' made to tarnish the image of Kerala. "I have seen that teaser. It’s a clear case of misinformation. There is nothing like that happening in Kerala. This is to tarnish the image of Kerala in front of other States," he mentioned as per ANI.

He further mentioned that if the Pinarayi Vijayan government doesn't take action on the matter, the party will approach the court. "Now I got information that the police have lodged an FIR. I am welcoming the decision of the State police. If the government is not doing anything, we will approach the court," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) RS MP John Brittas wrote to the Union HM urging him to take action against the teaser of the movie. "It is disseminating false info which may topple public tranquility & intended to defame Kerala," a part of the letter read.

The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen under the supervision of Vipul Amrutlal Shah. In an earlier press statement, Vipul Amrutlal Shah while talking about the film had shared, “I was in tears in the first narration meeting itself."

